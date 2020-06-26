menu

Two new cases of COVID-19, five recover

Active cases stand at 29

karl_azzopardi
26 June 2020, 12:49pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Two new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Friday, with active cases now totaling ­­29.

Five new recoveries were also registered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 632.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 26•06•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate | Covid19 Malta

Posted by saħħa on Friday, 26 June 2020

The figures were released on the Health Ministry’s Facebook page ‘saħħa’.

946 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours. The total number of swabs since the start of the pandemic have now reached 92,517.

Total cases now number 670.

The health ministry said the today’s two cases are an asymptomatic sporadic case and a symptomatic contact of a previous case.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
