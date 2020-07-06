menu

Polish diver dies at Wied iż-Żurrieq

A 78-year-old man dies while diving at Wied iż-Żurrieq

6 July 2020, 4:56pm
by MaltaToday Staff
A 78-year-old Polish man died after finding difficulty while diving at Wied iż-Żurrieq, the police said.

The police were informed at around noon on Monday by the health authorities that a man was unconsious at Wied iż-Żurrieq.

The man was assisted on site by members of the Red Cross Society but was declared dead a few moments after being taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

