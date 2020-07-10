Zero new cases and two recoveries recorded on Friday
Active cases stand at seven
Zero new cases and two new recoveries were registered on Friday.
775 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 105,683.
Active cases stand at seven, with cases totalling 674.
Total recoveries stand at 658.
The health ministry said Malta’s average length of recovery is 16 days.
The total number of deaths remain nine.
