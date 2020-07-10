menu

Zero new cases and two recoveries recorded on Friday

Active cases stand at seven

karl_azzopardi
10 July 2020, 12:45pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Zero new cases and two new recoveries were registered on Friday.

775 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 105,683.

Active cases stand at seven, with cases totalling 674.

Total recoveries stand at 658.

The health ministry said Malta’s average length of recovery is 16 days.

The total number of deaths remain nine.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 10•07•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate | Covid19 Malta

Posted by saħħa on Friday, 10 July 2020

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
President in marathon talks over Adrian Delia’s future as Opposition leader
National

President in marathon talks over Adrian Delia’s future as Opposition leader
Kurt Sansone
Zero new cases and two recoveries recorded on Friday
National

Zero new cases and two recoveries recorded on Friday
Karl Azzopardi
[WATCH] Secretive VGH memorandum is nowhere to be found, Robert Abela says
National

[WATCH] Secretive VGH memorandum is nowhere to be found, Robert Abela says
Karl Azzopardi
Malta’s public transport fleet gets 50 new busses
National

Malta’s public transport fleet gets 50 new busses
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.