menu

237 Maltese taxpayers investigated in connection with Panama Papers

Investigations yield €14,232,295 in fines

karl_azzopardi
15 July 2020, 2:38pm
by Karl Azzopardi

237 Maltese tax payers were investigated in connection with the Panama Papers.

The information was revealed in a parliamentary question to Finance Minister Edward Scicluna by Nationalist MP Claudio Grech.

From the 237 persons investigated, 163 cases have been concluded, with at a total sum of €14,232,295 recovered.

74 cases remain pending, according to Scicluna.

In January, the finance minister had said that tax investigations into the Panama Papers and Swiss Leaks yielded €10.6 million in fines.

Panama Papers and Swiss Leaks were two major international leaks that exposed the secretive company and financial structures used by some to launder money and avoid taxes.

Former minister Konrad Mizzi and the ex-chief of staff at the Office of the Prime Minister, Keith Schembri, were exposed in the Panama Papers as having opened companies in Panama and trusts in New Zealand.

READ ALSO: Panama Papers and Swiss Leaks tax investigations yield €10.6 million in fines

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
Anti-corruption body reform presented in parliament by government
National

Anti-corruption body reform presented in parliament by government
Karl Azzopardi
Foreign Minister stresses need for peaceful resolution to Libyan conflict in official visit to Turkey
National

Foreign Minister stresses need for peaceful resolution to Libyan conflict in official visit to Turkey
Massimo Costa
237 Maltese taxpayers investigated in connection with Panama Papers
National

237 Maltese taxpayers investigated in connection with Panama Papers
Karl Azzopardi
PN executive sets up electoral and ethical commissions
National

PN executive sets up electoral and ethical commissions
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.