237 Maltese taxpayers investigated in connection with Panama Papers

237 Maltese tax payers were investigated in connection with the Panama Papers.

The information was revealed in a parliamentary question to Finance Minister Edward Scicluna by Nationalist MP Claudio Grech.

From the 237 persons investigated, 163 cases have been concluded, with at a total sum of €14,232,295 recovered.

74 cases remain pending, according to Scicluna.

In January, the finance minister had said that tax investigations into the Panama Papers and Swiss Leaks yielded €10.6 million in fines.

Panama Papers and Swiss Leaks were two major international leaks that exposed the secretive company and financial structures used by some to launder money and avoid taxes.

Former minister Konrad Mizzi and the ex-chief of staff at the Office of the Prime Minister, Keith Schembri, were exposed in the Panama Papers as having opened companies in Panama and trusts in New Zealand.

