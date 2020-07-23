Updated | Delia wants his future as leader decided by party members

This is a developing story, refresh for updates

Adrian Delia is calling for a PN General Council to vote on a motion calling for a party National Convention in which card-holding members would determine whether he should continue as leader.

Delia's decision to take the question of his leadership to the tesserati came as a Nationalist Party executive committee meeting was underway on Thursday night.

According to insiders, Delia’s request is being opposed by dissenters, including MPs Karol Aquilina, Chris Said and Hermann Schiavone, who are arguing that the tesserati can only vote to elect a new leader, and not to express a vote of confidence in the incumbent.

The dissenters want a leadership race, not a vote of confidence, sources told MaltaToday.

Former MP Michael Asciak is understood to have moved a motion whereby the executive would call a General Council and set a question asking whether the Council wanted to remove Delia and call a leadership election.

Delia, however, is opposing the motion, and insisting that he wanted to call the General Council himself, and only ask it to call a vote of confidence in him from the tesserati in a National Convention

The motion has not been discussed yet.

In a recorded video on Facebook as the meeting is ongoing, the PN leader said he had written to the General Council president, asking for a General Council meeting to be held on 31 July 2020.

The councillors will be asked to vote on whether a PN National Convention should be held three weeks later, where the tesserati would confirm whether they had confidence in Delia.

Tonight's meeting of the executive, which started at 7pm, is seeing Delia face a showdown, regarding his future, from members.

The executive committee meeting was requested by Delia after he lost two votes of confidence in the parliamentary group and executive over the past weeks.

Members on their way in refrained from commenting, while MP Karol Aquilina urged journalists to ask the leader, when asked what concrete decision will be taken.

In tonight’s meeting, dissenting Nationalists will try to force a vote of no confidence in Adrian Delia at the general council.

The move is part of a wider plan to install Therese Comodini Cachia as interim Opposition leader and kick-start a leadership race.

Delia has refused to step down from leader, insisting that the vote of party members who elected him leader must be respected.

Efforts were underway over the past few days by either faction to sway members of the executive their way.

Delia was humiliated yesterday by a majority of his own MPs, who walked out of a hastily called parliamentary group meeting that had to discuss developments linked to the Melvin Theuma attempted suicide.

MPs led by Comodini Cachia said they were only interested in discussing Delia’s unwillingness to respect the no confidence votes he lost.

More to follow.