menu

Malta has 150 active COVID-19 cases as 10 more people test positive

Ten new cases of COVID-19 registered overnight, including six connected with St Venera feast

massimo_costa
31 July 2020, 12:46pm
by Massimo Costa
Ten new COVID-19 cases have been registered in the past 24 hours
Ten new COVID-19 cases have been registered in the past 24 hours

Ten new coronavirus cases have been registered overnight, six of which form part of a cluster related to a feast held in St Venera.

The rest of the cases are sporadic.

Almost all of today’s positive cases did not go to work while symptomatic, the health authority said.

This brings the total number of active cases up to 150.

The official data for active cases now includes migrants who tested positive on arriving to Malta and who were isolated in quarantine.

A total of 1,314 swabs were carried out in the past 24 hours.

To date, 824 COVID-19 cases have been recorded, with 665 recoveries and nine deaths.

Yesterday, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced that, given the recent spike in cases, festa marches were being banned and new measures would be introduced to limit the number of people attending mass events.

The government, however, stopped short of heeding calls for an outright ban on large activities.

In light of this, the Medical Association of Malta said it would still be going ahead with industrial action on Monday. The doctors’ union said the government’s mass events restrictions were “too little, too late.”

Massimo’s journalistic interests are local and British politics, EU policies, and busine...
More in National
Malta has 150 active COVID-19 cases as 10 more people test positive
National

Malta has 150 active COVID-19 cases as 10 more people test positive
Massimo Costa
Coronavirus punches €900 million hole in government finances
National

Coronavirus punches €900 million hole in government finances
Kurt Sansone
PN council opens tonight with no people as party adopts health restrictions
National

PN council opens tonight with no people as party adopts health restrictions
Kurt Sansone
Religious pilgrimages will be limited to 100 people, Health Ministry says
National

Religious pilgrimages will be limited to 100 people, Health Ministry says
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.