Malta has 150 active COVID-19 cases as 10 more people test positive

Ten new coronavirus cases have been registered overnight, six of which form part of a cluster related to a feast held in St Venera.

The rest of the cases are sporadic.

Almost all of today’s positive cases did not go to work while symptomatic, the health authority said.

This brings the total number of active cases up to 150.

The official data for active cases now includes migrants who tested positive on arriving to Malta and who were isolated in quarantine.

A total of 1,314 swabs were carried out in the past 24 hours.

To date, 824 COVID-19 cases have been recorded, with 665 recoveries and nine deaths.

Yesterday, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced that, given the recent spike in cases, festa marches were being banned and new measures would be introduced to limit the number of people attending mass events.

The government, however, stopped short of heeding calls for an outright ban on large activities.

In light of this, the Medical Association of Malta said it would still be going ahead with industrial action on Monday. The doctors’ union said the government’s mass events restrictions were “too little, too late.”