Nurses’ union postpones industrial action

Nurses will not take industrial action tomorrow after their union reported progress in talks with Health Minister Chris Fearne over grievances linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses announced that it was temporarily suspending industrial action directives by two days after lengthy negotiations on Saturday.

“An agreement in principle has been reached on all issues and therefore MUMN is suspending all directives till 5 August. A meeting will be taking place early next week to finalise the agreement,” the MUMN said.

The union had called for a ban on mass events, particularly large-scale parties targeted at foreign audiences, which have since all been cancelled by the organisers.

However, the union had also listed a series of grievances that nurses had, including a request to continue being paid certain allowances if they were in quarantine.

READ ALSO: Nurses to take widespread industrial action unless mass events are banned