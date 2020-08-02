menu

Nurses’ union postpones industrial action

The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses has reported progress in talks with Health Minister Chris Fearne over its members’ grievances, temporarily postpones industrial action

kurt_sansone
2 August 2020, 9:55am
by Kurt Sansone
The MUMN has postponed industrial action after lengthy talks with the Health Minister
The MUMN has postponed industrial action after lengthy talks with the Health Minister

Nurses will not take industrial action tomorrow after their union reported progress in talks with Health Minister Chris Fearne over grievances linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses announced that it was temporarily suspending industrial action directives by two days after lengthy negotiations on Saturday.

“An agreement in principle has been reached on all issues and therefore MUMN is suspending all directives till 5 August. A meeting will be taking place early next week to finalise the agreement,” the MUMN said.

The union had called for a ban on mass events, particularly large-scale parties targeted at foreign audiences, which have since all been cancelled by the organisers.

However, the union had also listed a series of grievances that nurses had, including a request to continue being paid certain allowances if they were in quarantine.

READ ALSO: Nurses to take widespread industrial action unless mass events are banned

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in National
15 new cases of COVID-19, including two from a Paceville cluster
National

15 new cases of COVID-19, including two from a Paceville cluster
Kurt Sansone
Roberta Metsola considering all options as PN leadership race beckons
National

Roberta Metsola considering all options as PN leadership race beckons
Kurt Sansone
Nurses’ union postpones industrial action
National

Nurses’ union postpones industrial action
Kurt Sansone
[WATCH] Comodini Cachia to remain ‘catalyst’, stops short of declaring leadership bid
National

[WATCH] Comodini Cachia to remain ‘catalyst’, stops short of declaring leadership bid
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.