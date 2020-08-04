PN members interested in leading the party can now apply

menu

kurt_sansone
4 August 2020, 12:25pm
by Kurt Sansone
Incumbent Adrian Delia has been the only candidate so far to confirm his intention to contest the leadership race
Nationalist Party members wanting to contest the leadership race can indicate their intention with the party’s electoral commission after it kick-started the formalities.

The electoral commission on Tuesday published a call for expression of interest in line with the party statute.

All PN members interested in contesting the leadership race must give written notice of their intention by informing the electoral commission.

The call will remain open until Monday, 10 August.

The next step will involve a due diligence exercise undertaken by a party commission of prospective candidates, who would have shown an interest. The due diligence exercise may take up to a maximum of six weeks.

It is only if the candidates are given the go-ahead by the commission that they will be allowed to formally submit their nomination to contest the leadership race.

Incumbent Adrian Delia has already said that he intends to contest the leadership.

PN MEP Roberta Metsola, lawyer Bernard Grech, MP Therese Comodini Cachia, former executive president Mark Anthony Sammut and his replacement, Alex Perici Calascione have sent out feelers on a possible leadership bid.

However, PN rebels who paved the way for the election are now in talks to try and throw their weight behind one candidate with the potential of unseating Delia.

Metsola and Grech appear to be the front runners in this exercise.

READ ALSO: PN rebels seeking unity candidate to take on Adrian Delia in leadership contest

