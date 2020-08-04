Robert Abela calls meeting with social partners over COVID-19 situation

Prime Minister Robert Abela will be meeting with Malta Council for Economic and Social Development in order to discuss the country’s position in light of the COIVD-19 pandemic.

A statement by the Office of the Prime Minister said the decision was taken following a cabinet meeting, after the MCESD expressed its desire in being given more information on the current situation and the way forward.

“While government through the office of the deputy pm and health minister Chris Fearne is committed to continue in its talks with the Malta Medical Association and other unions, the PM will be giving a factual update to the MCESD on Thursday,” the statement read.

Government stressed the situation is under control, and assured people it will continue to take the necessary decisions in a mature and balanced manner.

It also said it will continue safe guarding the people’s health by strengthening the economy, which in turn improves the quality of life of Maltese and Gozitan families.