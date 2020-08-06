Simblija care home bans visitors as elderly resident contracts COVID-19

The Simblija home for the elderly, a private care home, has closed its doors to visitors after a resident tested positive for COVID-19.

A letter distributed to residents and relatives by AX Care management, dated 5 August, stated that a resident tested positive for coronavirus after being admitted to hospital.

“All staff and visitors in contact with this patient have been contacted and swabs have been taken. The staff have been routinely swabbed and tested over the last days as per protocol,” the letter said.

The care home said that as a precaution it was also stopping visitors. It cautioned against alarm, citing, that it had the right measures and precautions in place to keep the situation under control.

Malta has recently seen a spike in COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday 20 new cases were registered, half of them related to multiple known clusters and the rest sporadic.

As of now, the number of active cases stands at 249, including 104 migrants who were brought to Malta over the past week.

