One-year-old among 54 new COVID-19 cases

9 August 2020, 12:42pm
by MaltaToday Staff

54 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered overnight, according to figures released by the Health Ministry.

The total number of active cases now stands at 351 cases, with a total of 1,089 cases, and nine recoveries.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 09•08•2020 𝗜𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗽𝗲𝗼𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗮𝘃𝗼𝗶𝗱 𝗰𝗿𝗼𝘄𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘀. Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Sunday, 9 August 2020

The total number of recoveries stands at 684.

New cases include three cases tracing back to language schools, nine family members of previously known cases and 12 cases linked to the Paceville cluster.

The youngest new case is a one-year old, while the eldest is a 75-year old.

The total number of swabs carried out in the last 24 hours was 1,789 bring up the total number of swabs to 141,767.

Nine people have died from the virus.

