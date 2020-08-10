Prison officer tests positive for COVID-19, Home Affairs Ministry confirms

A prison officer has tested positive for COVID-19, the Home Affairs Ministry has confirmed, in what is the first such occurence since the pandemic started in March.

Swab tests on work colleagues and prison inmates who may have come in contact with the officer have so far resulted negative, the ministry added.

The official had escorted a prisoner to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

A ministry spokesperson said that the Corradino Correctional Facility has continued to abide by preventive measures, including the wearing of masks and visors by officials at all times, and the continuous sanitation of the building.

Visits are also being held behind Perspex sheets to avoid the possible transmission of the virus from visitors to inmates, she added.

When contacted by MaltaToday, the Health Ministry spokesperson could not confirm whether the prison official was among those included in today’s new cases.

On Monday, 23 new cases of COVID-19 were registered. Four more people have recovered from the virus with the number of the active cases now standing at 415.

