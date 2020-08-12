Rockestra will not take place due to COVID-19 spike

Due to the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases, this year’s edition of Rockestra will not be taking place.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Office of the President that due to directives issued by the health authorities to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the event was cancelled.

“The decision was taken by the Office of the President in conjunction with the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation (MCCFF) following discussions on one of the largest events with the aim of raising funds for those most in need. Rockestra is one of those events,” the statement said.

The President urged the public to adhere to the directives and advice issue by the health authorities and encouraged people to continue to support the MCCFF who are currently receiving daily requests for assistance.

On Wednesday 49 COVID-19 cases were found overnight; bringing the number of active cases to 486. Malta currently has 486 active cases.

READ MORE: 49 new COVID-19 cases, six linked to Mount Carmel Hospital