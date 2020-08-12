Mount Carmel Hospital stops visits after patients and staff test positive for coronavirus

An outbreak of COVID-19 cases at Mount Carmel Hospital has forced the hospital’s administration to stop all visits indefinitely.

Four patients and two health workers tested COVID-19 positive today. Three other patients had tested positive 24 hours earlier.

The Health Ministry said patient visits have been stopped as a preventive measure.

The patients’ condition is stable and have been isolated. The rest of the patients together with the staff working in the Saint Gorg Preca ward have been quarantined.

Malta registered 49 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The decision to stop visits at Mount Carmel follows stricter measures introduced in care homes for the elderly and St Vincent de Paul four days ago.

Every care home will have to identify a zone to be used as a visiting area and elderly residents will have to stay behind a Perspex or glass sheet. Visits will be through appointment and last 15 minutes.