EasyJet cancels Malta trips after COVID-19 resurgence

Low-cost carrier EasyJet has cancelled all of its package holidays to Malta until the end of August.

This after the UK government added Malta, France and the Netherlands to its quarantine list, which requires travellers to the UK from those destinations to self-isolate for 14 days.

A spokesperson said the airline is in the the process of issuing full refunds “as quickly as possible”.

"We really feel for our customers who were looking forward to a well-deserved holiday," the spokesperson said.

EasyJet said it would be keeping holidays booked for September under review, also offering customers the option of switching their holiday destinations from Malta to other countries.

Several other EU countries have also imposed restrictions on travellers from Malta.

Malta’s number of COVID-19 infections recently reached record numbers just weeks after restrictions on mass events were eased.