AFM investigating alleged 'cocaine party' at Luqa barracks

The Armed Forces of Malta have launched an internal inquiry into allegations that soldiers held a “cocaine party” at the Luqa barracks two weeks ago.

The allegations were first brought to light by former soldier Godwin Schembri, who was sacked after a video of him joking around while on duty made the rounds on social media.

Posting a series of questions to AFM Commander Jeffrey Curmi, Schembri posted a series of messages sent to him on the alleged cocaine party held by uniformed personnel.

Schembri asked Curmi whether the allegations were true, while also claiming that a certain soldier had refused to take a drug test after the incident.

“Is it true that members of the B Company used drugs at the barracks, and were later assigned to protect the French embassy while carrying guns with loaded ammunition?” his Facebook post read.

In a statement, the AFM confirmed that while all soldiers involved have taken a drug test, and did not test positive for drugs, an individual refused to do so and was dismissed immediately.

“The AFM has zero tolerance when it comes to the use of illegal substances,” it said.

It said it will now wait for the conclusions of the inquiry before taking any necessary measures.