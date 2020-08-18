Cyprus bans travel from Malta, except for residents returning home

Cyprus has banned arrivals from Malta, apart from returning travellers, after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Those returning home will also be required to quarantine for 14 days after they return, according to local media.

Malta along with Australia and Spain have been downgraded from a Category A, which meant no travel restrictions, to Category C, which means that travellers from Malta are banned except for Cypriot residents returning home.

The ban comes into effect on 20 August.

On Monday 69 new cases of COVID-19 were registered overnight bringing the active number of cases to 607.

Cyprus is the latest country to put into place travel restriction after the UK placed Malta on its quarantine list. Last week Italy announced that it required a COVID-19 test for people arriving from Malta, Croatia, Spain and Greece after multiple groups of Italians returned home from holiday infected.

Denmark, Norway, Belgium and the Netherlands have also imposed travel restrictions. As well as Ireland, and three other Baltic countries.

Those returning to Greece from Malta must provide negative COVID-19 test in order to travel, dating back no more than 72 hours.