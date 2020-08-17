69 new cases of COVID-19 registered overnight

69 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered overnight, Superintendent of Public Health, Charmaine Gauci announced.

Speaking during a press conference announcing new measures, Gauci said that 2,269 tests were carried out on Sunday. She said contact tracing was ongoing. A grand total of 158, 933 tests have been carried out so far on the island.

The Health Ministry said that 17 of today’s cases were family members of previously known cases, 12 were direct contacts of known cases, seven were work colleagues of positive cases, five cases formed part of the Mount Carmel cluster, two cases formed part of the Paceville cluster, two cases were imported and two were related to football and waterpolo teams.

10 more people have since recovered from the virus. The number of active cases now stands at 607. Since the start of the pandemic in March, 759 people have recovered from the virus and nine patients have died.

Gauci said two patients are currently in the hospital ITU, nine are in the Infectious Diseases Unit while four in a specialised ward at Mater Dei. 13 are at St Thomas Hospital and 10 at Mount Carmel Hospital.

Asked by the media about whether a new public health emergency would be put into place she said they were constantly minoring the situation.

On Monday Health Minister Chris Fearne said that clubs, bars and discos will close from Wednesday and only those with restaurants will remain open.

Boat parties will also be stopped. No gatherings of groups of more than 15 people will be allowed. Masks will also become mandatory in all public spaces.

