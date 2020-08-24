Woman run over in Żabbar sustains grievous injuries

A 63-year-old woman from Birgu is suffering from grievous injuries following a traffic accident in Żabbar.

Police were informed of the accident that happened near Żabbar gate, known as Bieb is-Sultan, on Sunday night at 8:45pm. District police arrived on the scene and began preliminary investigations.

A medical team was called to the scene to provide first aid, and the woman was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for immediate care. It was later certified that the woman was suffering from grievous injuries.

The incident involved a Toyota Vitz driven by a 24-year-old man from Żabbar.

Investigations are ongoing.