New police squad to deal with domestic violence being set up

A police squad that will deal with domestic violence is being set up and officers will be receiving specialised training to deal with these cases, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said.

He was speaking on Monday at the launch of a new training simulator that will allow police officers to experience what it’s like to be a child during a domestic violence incident.

Camilleri said it was important that the police force put forward a message that it is there to serve the most vulnerable within society.

“In order for us to truly fight domestic violence, we feel there needs to be a dedicated squad set up specifically to fight the issue - not all police officers can be trained to handle every sort of crime. There has been an internal call to begin putting this new squad together,” Camilleri said.

Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà said that it was incredibly important to reinforce an atmosphere where victims feel safe coming forward because reporting domestic violence took courage and the victims of such cases deserve to be treated with respect.

“The investment made to secure this 3D simulator is invaluable. When dealing with domestic violence we are also dealing with children; so it is important for our police to train to become as empathetic as possible; when dealing with these types of cases,” Gafà said.

Gafà said similar simulators are used in Ireland to great success. “I have no doubt after seeing the positive influence it has in Ireland that it will only have a positive impact here in Malta... we are also considering opening up the simulator to other government agencies as has been done in Ireland,” Gafà said.

Gafà reiterated that when it comes to domestic violence the police force meant business. “When it comes to domestic violence we have a zero-tolerance policy.”