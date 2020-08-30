Polycarbonate ID cards ‘extremely difficult’ to forge or tamper with

The production and software testing of a new identity card has been finalised and the document is expected to come into circulation very soon.

Parliamentary Secretary for Citizenship and Communities Alex Muscat said that apart from the aesthetic changes, the new identification document will be even more secure. “The advancement in technology that Identity Malta has made in recent months is translating into further changes in how the same Agency operates. We will see that such development continues so as to remain at the forefront when it comes to the security of our identity,” Muscat said.

The new identity card will include a number of new embedded security features where one’s personal details will be safely captured on a polycarbonate card, which will make it extremely difficult to forge or tamper with, without leaving signs of attack.

Anton Sevasta, Identity Malta’s Chief Executive Officer, said Identity Malta Agency will be issuing the first batch of new ID cards to senior citizens (60+ and 75+) next week. This will be followed by the 14+ category and eventually to all Maltese citizens, unless any technical difficulties arise.

The gradual roll-out of the new Maltese ID card will commence as from September. The new identity document will only be issued on new applications and renewals, and there will be no mass roll-out. In order to apply for an Identity Card, applicants must go to Identity Malta’s office in Gattard House in Blata-l-Bajda to fill in the necessary forms and capture their biometric information. For further assistance, one may call on 2590 4300. ID cards in circulation will remain valid until their expiry date. The existing ID cards already conform to high security standards, but new ones will make use of latest technology to further prevent document forgery and identity theft.