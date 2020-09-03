Investigations on Valletta sunbather attack lead to arrest

Days of investigations have led to the arrest of a 36-year-old man from Siġġiewi who assaulted a sunbather in Valletta.

Investigations began on 28 August after police were notified of an attack on Anna Karsbejer, a 26-year-old woman from Sweden. The man fled the scene of the crime before any action could be taken.

Police investigations, including the analysis of security footage, allowed them to identify and arrest the aggressor earlier today.

The man is expected to be charged in court tomorrow.

Karsbejer was open about her attack, detailing to the public how she was beaten and left with a fractured nose.