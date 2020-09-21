Nuclear arms prohibition treaty ratified by foreign minister

Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo signed the Instrument of Ratification for the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, making Malta one of the first 50 states to ratify the treaty.

During a commemorative occassion celebrating the UN's 75th anniversary and the International Day of Peace, the instrument was deposited at the United Nations in New York by Vanessa Frazier, Malta's Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

"In so doing, Malta becomes one of the first 50 states to ratify the treaty which is the minimum number of signatures and ratifications required for the treaty to enter into force," a statement said.

This follows the signing of the treaty that took place on th 24th August, when Malta became the 84th UN member state to sign the treaty.

"The ratification of this treaty stands in testimony to Malta’s unwavering commitment to nuclear non- proliferation and global disarmament that remain crucial to securing a safer future for all and for future generations," the ministry wrote.

The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons will prohibit the production, stockpiling, and threat of use of nuclear weapons, among other actions.