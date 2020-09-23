84-year-old is 25th COVID-19 death

An 84-year-old man is Malta’s 25th victim of coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced on Wednesday morning.

The man passed away at Mater Dei Hospital, after contracting the virus on 18 September. The man had underlying health conditions.

The ministry expressed sympathy with the man’s relatives and called on everyone to follow the health authorities’ guidelines.

On Tuesday evening, an 86-year-old man became Malta's 24th victim.

38 new cases were registered on Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 678.

