Transport Malta online systems back up, five days after cyber attack

Transport Malta’s online systems are back up and running, five days after the agency suffered a severe cyber attack which brought it to a standstill.

“As from this morning, the Authority will open its offices at A3 Towers in Paola and customers may come and process their transactions related to the registration, change of ownership of vehicles or any transaction related to driving licences,” the agency said in a statement on Friday.

Transport Malta, however, said that the Driving and Vehicle Licensing Unit office at Hal Lija will remain closed until further notice but customers may still deposit their transactions at Ħal Lija and collect them the day after.

The agency said that all transactions deposited this week at Paola and Hal Lija will be processed during the weekend. Customers may come and collect their transactions either from Paola or from Hal Lija offices, on Monday morning.

On Sunday, Transport Malta suffered a severe cyber attack that has shut down its online systems, making it impossible for motorists to use the agency's services.

The agency had said that the attack occurred during the night between 25 and 26 September. A police investigation currently underway.

READ MORE: Cyber attack grounds Transport Malta online systems, police investigation underway