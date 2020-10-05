menu

[LIVE] Caruana Galizia public inquiry: Electrogas shareholder Mark Gasan to testify

Follow us live as the public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia continues

nicole_meilak
5 October 2020, 1:50pm
by Nicole Meilak
Electrogas shareholder Mark Gasan entering the law courts in Valletta
Electrogas shareholder Mark Gasan entering the law courts in Valletta
14:29 "What I recall during the expression of interest is that Gasan had a joint adventure agreement with SOCAR - they came in as 50% equity shareholders as a joint venture," Mark Gasan continues. Karl Azzopardi
14:28 “PWC assisted in preparing the bid, but it wasn't a financial document - it was only to understand who the bidder was, if they had the potential to bid for it and the experience as well as the financials behind it,” he replies. Karl Azzopardi
14:26 Judge Michael Mallia asks who helped in preparing the bid for the project. Karl Azzopardi
14:26 "At that point, the idea of an 18-year PPA agreement looked interesting, but the numbers at that point in terms of cost and revenue weren't available. Those only came later on after the expression of interest," he says. Karl Azzopardi
14:25 "At that point in time, our share was looking to be around five million euro - we had also, as Gasan, wanted to invest in water and do other long-term investments. We sold our investment to Melita so the idea of a long-term investment appealed to us," Mark Gasan tells the court. Karl Azzopardi
14:24 "As Gasan we were busy with our own operations, [..] from our side we made it clear that it would be a passive investment," Gasan says. Karl Azzopardi
14:23 “When we had our second discussion, we discussed the logistics of what could potentially be required to put in a bid. It was discussed that PWC would be approached immediately, and I believe Tumas had signed a letter of engagement with PWC. The PWC would come in to look at the project to see the feasibility of it, and to assist in evaluating whether it made sense to prepare a bid," Gasan says. Karl Azzopardi
14:21 The judge is showing a document to Gasan, asking whether Apap Bologna had seen the document. Karl Azzopardi
14:21 “No I was not,” he replies. Karl Azzopardi
14:20 “We understand that Apap Bologna had approached the Opposition (at the time the Labour Party) about the deal. Were you aware?” the judges ask him. Karl Azzopardi
14:20 Gasan confirms it happened before the election. Karl Azzopardi
14:18 Judge stops him, confirming whether they were involved in this deal before or after the election. Karl Azzopardi
14:18 Gasan says this happened prior to the General Election. Karl Azzopardi
14:17 “My father attended one meeting but never took it up to the board for discussion. It was just an idea, nothing happened of it," Gasan says. Karl Azzopardi
14:17 He says Fenech approached Gasan with the idea that the Labour Party has a proposal for an energy plant and that they were trying to form a Maltese consortium. Karl Azzopardi
14:16 "Who is we?” the judges ask. "My father and myself," Gasan replies. Karl Azzopardi
14:15 The judge is asking how Paul Apap Bologn brought him into this project. Gasan explains that they were first approached by George Fenech in 2013 (Yorgen Fenech’s father). Karl Azzopardi
14:14 "Paul Apap Bologna is my cousin in law," he explains. Karl Azzopardi
14:13 Asked about his background in electricity, Gasan admits he has no experience in electricity - Electrogas was his first. Karl Azzopardi
14:13 He came back to Malta from the United Kingdom in 2003, and started working in the property division of Gasan. Over the years he became more involved in other areas of Gasan Group. Karl Azzopardi
14:12 Judges ask him about his background in business. Karl Azzopardi
14:11 He will be testifying in English, he's also explaining that he has a stutter. The judges let him know that he can take his time answering. Karl Azzopardi
14:09 Mark Gasan takes the witness stand. Karl Azzopardi
14:08 The inquiry board is made up of retired judge Michael Mallia, chief justice emeritus Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro. The judges emerge from their chambers. Karl Azzopardi
14:03 Journalists have entered the courtroom. Karl Azzopardi
14:03 Businessman Mark Gasan will be testifying today. He was heavily involved in the controversial Electrogas deal. Karl Azzopardi
14:00 Good afternoon. We are waiting outside the courtroom for the public inquiry to start. Karl Azzopardi

The public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia continues on Monday.

Today Businessmen Mark Gasan who was heavily involved in the controversial ElectroGas deal is due to testify.

In the previous sitting, Apap Bologna, an Electrogas shareholder told the court that Yorgen Fenech did not answer when queried by the Electrogas board over media reports linking him to 17 Black.

READ MORE: Electrogas shareholder Paul Apap Bologna says Yorgen Fenech 17 Black link was ‘only an accusation in the media’

The public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia is tasked with, amongst other things, determining whether the State did all it could to prevent the murder from happening.

Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb just outside her Bidnija home on 16 October 2017.

Three men, George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat, have been charged with carrying out the assassination, while Yorgen Fenech is charged with masterminding the murder.

Melvin Theuma, who acted as a middleman between Fenech and the three killers, was granted a presidential pardon last year to tell all.

The inquiry is led by retired judge Michael Mallia and includes former chief justice Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
More in National
[WATCH] 80 primary school classrooms without a teacher as MUT faults government over shortcomings
National

[WATCH] 80 primary school classrooms without a teacher as MUT faults government over shortcomings
Nicole Meilak
[LIVE] Caruana Galizia public inquiry: Electrogas shareholder Mark Gasan to testify
National

[LIVE] Caruana Galizia public inquiry: Electrogas shareholder Mark Gasan to testify
Nicole Meilak
COVID-19: 57 new cases, as seven educators and one student test positive
National

COVID-19: 57 new cases, as seven educators and one student test positive
Laura Calleja
Bernard Grech’s wife recovers from COVID-19
National

Bernard Grech’s wife recovers from COVID-19
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.