[LIVE] Caruana Galizia public inquiry: Electrogas shareholder Mark Gasan to testify

The public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia continues on Monday.

Today Businessmen Mark Gasan who was heavily involved in the controversial ElectroGas deal is due to testify.

In the previous sitting, Apap Bologna, an Electrogas shareholder told the court that Yorgen Fenech did not answer when queried by the Electrogas board over media reports linking him to 17 Black.

The public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia is tasked with, amongst other things, determining whether the State did all it could to prevent the murder from happening.

Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb just outside her Bidnija home on 16 October 2017.

Three men, George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat, have been charged with carrying out the assassination, while Yorgen Fenech is charged with masterminding the murder.

Melvin Theuma, who acted as a middleman between Fenech and the three killers, was granted a presidential pardon last year to tell all.

The inquiry is led by retired judge Michael Mallia and includes former chief justice Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro.