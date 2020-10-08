UĦM wants voucher scheme for utility bills, greater emphasis on teleworking in budget

A voucher scheme covering utility bills to aid those spending more time at home because of the pandemic is one of several proposals put forward by the Union Ħaddiema Magħqudin.

UĦM Voice of the Workers today unveiled its proposals for Budget 2021 that also include a reduction of tax on part-time work to 10%.

The UĦM also called on Jobsplus to have a portal where every work contract is readily accessible. While proposed several times, the government is yet to commit to this measure, UĦM CEO Josef Vella said.

The union is also placing greater emphasis on teleworking schemes that would help reduce traffic congestion on the roads and enable workers achieve a better work-life balance.

The union insisted the government should look at teleworking on a permanent basis. "A lot of work can be done remotely - if this can be done, it should," Vella said.

A voucher scheme covering utility bills would complement teleworking, the union noted.

Vella noted that better health and safety regulation were needed in workplaces.

"In one week alone, we saw three deaths directly related to workplaces. Health and safety does not discriminate between one race and another," he added.

Continuing on construction, the UĦM wants fines for those going against construction regulations, with those fines deposited in a fund to compensate victims of construction tragedies.

Other budget measures include free public transport for commuting workers, paternity and increased maternity leave, secure units for disabled persons, and the provision of internet to low income families.

Budget 2021 will be delivered on 19 October.