Bernard Grech emphasises Gozo-Malta permanent link during PN's pre-budget document launch

Bernard Grech spoke on the need for an economic masterplan and a permanent link between Malta and Gozo as the Nationalist Party unveiled its pre-budget document.

"Our vision for Gozo is based on four aspects - the agricultural sector, domestic and international tourism, the digital sector and the green economy. This cannot take place if we don't figure out how to strengthen connectivty between the two islands by sea, air and through a permanent link," Grech said.

PN economy spokesperson Mario de Marco gave an overview of the party's pre-budget document, illustrating proposals across six categories.

The party is further backing calls by other groups to extend the wage supplement scheme for all impacted sectors until March 2021, and introduce a second set of vouchers to boost the accommodation and catering sectors.

The PN also proposes the lowering of VAT rates in specific sectors and extending loan moratoriums by another six months.

Among the themes discussed in the document is the long-discussed living wage. “We’ve spent years discussing a living wage and that the COLA is not a realistic adjustment added to workers’ wages. Let’s at least start a discussion on the consequences of implementing a living wage as a system,” de Marco said.

He emphasised the need for good governance in supporting Malta's economic recovery. “If corruption remains a hallmark of our administrations, our work will be useless. Governance shouldn’t just be a knee-jerk reaction because of Greco report, the Venice Commission, or Moneyval.”

Support for creative industries and media houses was a point of emphasis in de Marco's comments, noting the importance of schemes and funds in improving digital infrastructure among these sectors. In light of this, PN is also proposing the introduction of grant schemes to help in new productions and non-commercial ventures for theatre gorups and media houses.