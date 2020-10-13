COVID-19’s too scary for Halloween: councils cancel events

Nothing in 2020 has been the same – and Halloween will not be an exception.

The spooky holiday is under a month away, and already popular events in particular Maltese villages have been cancelled to avoid large gatherings that can contribute to the spread of COVID-19.

Notably, one of the biggest community events on the island run by the Pembroke Local Council has already decided to shelf the event for next year.

Mayor Dean Hili told MaltaToday that the success of the event has always been based on numbers, while simultaneously ensuring the safety of children who attend. “We have had to take great care in dealing with the numbers and ensuring everyone’s safety. But without the numbers, though there is little scope for the activity as its sole aim was to generate donations for the Puttinu Cares charity,” Hili said.

Malta is currently registering between 30 and 50 cases of COVID-19 per day. After a spike in infections over the summer, authorities reduced group gatherings in public spaces to 10 people. Masks are only mandatory in public closed spaces, in retail outlets, on public transport and on the ferry, but advisable to be worn when in close contact with people.

Originally organised by residents, Pembroke’s Halloween event created a safe space for children to ‘trick or treat’, with the spooky gathering starting in Triq San Gorg Preca and the surrounding streets closed off to ensure the safety of everyone participating. The event usually attracts trick-or-treaters from across the island.

Hili said residents of the streets in question expressed concerns at having big numbers gather in the street during the current pandemic. “Regretfully, it was shelved for the next year when we hope to be able to meet,” he said.

While Hili said the council won’t be discouraging individuals from trick-or-treating, it has requested a meeting with the police to discuss the possibility of unruly activities sprouting. “We expect there to be a strong police presence to keep a watchful eye.”

However, Hili said the council was mainly concerned about adults gathering at the Luxol park-and-ride. “It’s not the small groups of young children trick or treating that’s the worry but the unruly mess there was at the park-and-ride area and in its vicinity last year; there were thousands there, none of whom were attending the council activity, which is strictly aimed at young children,” Hili said.

Likewise, a spokesperson for the Naxxar local council said that all activities were cancelled due to COVID-19.

Usually, the council hosts an event for local children, that includes karaoke, taking penalties against the Naxxar Lions goalkeepers, and reading stories.

Swieqi resident Jean Paul Barthet, the organiser of one of the village’s widely-celebrated haunted homes, told MaltaToday that he and his wife will not be setting up their elaborate haunted house. Barthet’s house has gradually become the most popular trick-or-treating stop in the area. “Sadly it will not be held this year… and should not be held,” Barthet said, adding that he will make the announcement on social media to explain exactly why he cancelled the event.