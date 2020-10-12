menu

67-year-old man is Malta's 43rd COVID-19 victim

laura_calleja
12 October 2020, 9:45am
by Laura Calleja
Health authorities said he had underlying health conditions
A 67-year-old man is Malta’s 43rd victim of coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced on Monday morning. 

The man was admitted to Mater Dei on 2 October, and tested positive for COVID-19 on 11 October. He was kept at Mater Dei until passing away.

Health authorities said he had underlying health conditions.

Authorities wish to express their condolences to the victim's family and further advise people to follow all COVID-19 guidelines published by the health department.

On Sunday, another 67-year-old man died from COVID-19.

So far, 43 people have died from the virus.  

