95 new COVID-19 cases, with 31 registered in family clusters

Latest figures show Malta has registered 95 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, with an increase in family cluster numbers.

As at noon, there are 768 active cases and 41 deaths from the disease. 30 recoveries were reported in the past 24 hours. Today’s cases are still being investigated.

From yesterday’s cases, 31 were family members of a previous case, nine were contacts of positive work colleages and five were direct contacts of other positive cases.

Another two persons contracted the virus from social gatherings with other positive cases.

Contact tracing for today's new cases is still under way, according to health authorities.

Yesterday's statistics had shown a surge in the number of new COVID-19 infections. The tally was the second highest ever recorded behind the 106 new cases registered on September 16.