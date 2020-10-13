Over 50,000 visitors at Manoel Island between July and September

Manoel Island’s foreshore has become a popular swimming zone, hosting over 50,000 visitors between July and September alone.

Access to the foreshore was guaranteed in March 2018, after MIDI, the company that was granted a concession to develop Manoel Island, and the Gzira local council created a foundation and signed a guardianship deed.

MIDI undertook to ensure access to the foreshore at Manoel Island at all times. The company facilitated access by providing a free shuttle service for visitors during weekends and public holidays throughout the summer months.

“The provision of this shuttle service forms part of MIDI’s commitment to provide better access to the swimming zones on Manoel Island to the local community,” MIDI CEO Mark Portelli said. “The success of this year’s shuttle service is extremely encouraging.”

Gzira Mayor Conrad Borg Manche thanked MIDI for its continuous support and for always being at the forefront of supporting community initiatives promoted by the council.

“The support for the shuttle service follows on the success of the Manoel Island Guardianship Agreement, which has paved the way for further collaboration between MIDI and the council,” he said.

Earlier this year, MIDI collaborated with the NGO Żibel to install a Seabin in the marina area. The bin captures an estimated 1.5kg of floating debris per day including micro-plastics up to 2mm in size. The NGO was given free berthing facilities for its boat at the Manoel Island yacht marina.

The company said it also provides cleaning services on land, provides bins along the beaches and in all areas frequented by visitors.

As the foreshore of Manoel Island continues to gain popularity as a destination for people to enjoy, the Guardianship Deed guarantees that the foreshore and the green glacis public park – measuring 80,000sq.m, and which is to be developed as part of the Manoel Island project – will remain accessible to the general public.