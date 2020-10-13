€5 million regeneration project for Marsaxlokk's il-Magħluq

With added pedestrian areas and a new traffic flow system, Marsaxlokk's "Il-Magħluq" area will see a €5 million regeneration project in the hopes of improving aesthetic and infrastructural aspects of the village.

The regeneration plan, launched by Julia Farrugia Portelli and Ian Borg, will see residents and tourists benefitting from new sewage, electricty, and lighting systems, among other embellishments.

"Our work is aimed at keeping Marsaxlokk a main destination that is still sought after by tourists," Farrugia Portelli said, citing statistics that 45% of all inbound tourists visited Marsaxlokk in 2019.

"The plan is a result of several years of planning that included, among other things, public consultations to ensure a fair balance between people's needs," she added.

Ian Borg also celebrated the investment, adding that the area "has long been thirsty for regeneration."

"This is just one of a number of investments in this area of the country. Infrastructure Malta is carrying out works on the Qrejten breakwater, and in recent years work has also been carried out on slipways for Marsaxlokk's fishermen," he said.

Ronald Mizzi, permanent secretary under the tourism ministry, commented that the project at Il-Magħluq is highly extensive, and will lead to significant changes in the appearance of the area.

Apart from new infrastructural systems, a large part of the area will be pedestrianised and connected with the Marsaxlokk square.