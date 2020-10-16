Health commissioner wants more COVID-19 restrictions

The Commissioner of Health Charles Messina has called for further restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

In a letter to Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci, Messina called for the obligatory wearing of masks indoors, except at homes, and in the street.

Police should fine those not wearing masks, according to Messina, with fines being paid within 24 hours.

He also called on government to encourage employers to adopt teleworking protocols.

The health commissioner said inspectors should carry out surprise inspections in public establishments, including restaurants, and issue fines accordingly.

Charles Messina said the legal notices should be reissued where appropriate.

The commissioner also expressed his concern over the escalating number of positive cases, which according to him “has now reached alarming proportions.”

“To make matters worse, I am told, that persons who have been in contact with positive patients are being refused swabbing until they develop symptoms,” he said.

He also pointed out the health ministry’s insistence on repeated the statement that those who died had other underlying causes.

“In spite of all this the Ministry is only issuing recommendations which are to no avail. The situation is very lax,” he said.