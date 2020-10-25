menu

75-year-old is second COVID-19 victim today, death toll at 52

Health authorities say that he was also suffering from a chronic illness

25 October 2020, 3:55pm
by Nicole Meilak

A 75-year-old man has died after testing positive for COVID-19, health authorities have confirmed. 

The man tested positive on the 23 October and was admitted to Mater Dei earlier today. He died soon after. 

Health authorities say that he was suffering from a separate chronic illness. 

This is the second COVID-19 death today, and the 52nd person in Malta to die after contracting the virus. The earlier victim was an 82-year-old who was also suffering from a chronic illness.

The health ministry shared their condolences with the family of the victim, and again urge the public to follow all COVID-19 health guidelines.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
