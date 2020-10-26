Hunting by falcons to be allowed at Majjistral nature park

The Environment Ministry has published a set of draft rules that will allow the practice of hunting by falcons take place in the Majjistral nature and history park.

Falconry will be able to be practised inside the Majjistral nature park as a means of hunting, as long as this is practised during the hours in which it is permitted.

Falconry can be practised for the taking of wild birds and rabbits.

The European Union Birds Directive requires EU member states to ensure that falconry complies with the “principles of wise use and ecologically balanced control of the species of birds concerned”.

The Wild Birds Regulation Unit published a set of rules in 2016 for falconry practices, which include the need for a license to keep and fly specimens from the falconry species for hunting.

The rules establish the hunting season using falcons to be between 1 June and 31 January, between two hours before sunrise and two hours after sunset.

Hunting for certain bird species can only happen between September and January, while falconry can only be practiced to take wild rabbits between June and December.