'Don't let Halloween parties undermine COVID-19 efforts' MUT warns

MUT is advising the public, particularly students and teachers, not to attend mid-term holiday parties in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The union revealed that they had received information on parties that were planning to be held over the long weekend.

“Information coming to the MUT indicates that some are organising parties that will take place over the weekend, particularly related to Halloween,” they claim.

Understanding the urge to “seek normalcy” amid the pandemic, MUT expressed their concerns over having people in different school clusters meeting up over the weekend.

“The union is deeply concerned about situations where groups of children, young people and adults not living in the same house will be meeting and participating in these feasts,” a statement read.

MUT is further calling on health authorities to give clear directions on this issue. “It is clear that the risks of the virus spreading during such parties are great and could lead to the loss of great efforts being made in school,” they said.

“The pandemic needs to be curbed and this cannot be done without the efforts and responsibility of the whole of society at all times.”

A number of villages have already cancelled their traditional Halloween events to help inhibit the spread of COVID-19. The Pembroke Local Council already announced that they will be shelving their community Halloween events, while Naxxar and Swieqi residents have followed suit.

Read more: COVID-19’s too scary for Halloween: councils cancel events