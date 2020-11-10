COVID-19 active cases rise to over 2,000

menu

laura_calleja
10 November 2020, 12:35pm
by Laura Calleja

Malta has registered 153 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the Health Authorities have announced.

Information released by the Health Ministry on Facebook shows that there were 89 recoveries, bringing the total of active cases to 2,041.

Today’s cases are still being investigated but from the cases discovered yesterday, 15 were family members of previously known cases, two were contacts of positive work colleagues, six were from direct contacts with positive cases, two were from social gatherings and four were imported.

3,296 swabs were conducted in the last 24 hours, with a grand total of 367,545 swabs having been conducted since the start of the pandemic

Malta has registered 7,396 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic in March, with 81 deaths.

