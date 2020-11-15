117 new COVID-19 cases, 63 recoveries registered
COVID-19 update for 15 November | 117 new cases, 63 recoveries • 2,172 active cases • Swab tests past 24 hours 3,120 • Cases still being investigated
117 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Sunday, with active cases now standing at 2,172.
Total recoveries now number 5,765, after 63 were registered.
3,120 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs since the pandemic started to 383,129.
Total cases stand 8,034. 97 deaths have been registered, with two patients confirmed dead on Saturday evening.
From yesterday’s cases, 19 were family members of previously known cases, two were contacts of positive work colleagues, two were direct contacts with positive cases and one was imported.
Today’s cases are still being investigated.
OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 15•11•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention DirectoratePosted by saħħa on Sunday, November 15, 2020