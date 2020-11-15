117 new COVID-19 cases, 63 recoveries registered

117 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Sunday, with active cases now standing at 2,172.

Total recoveries now number 5,765, after 63 were registered.

3,120 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs since the pandemic started to 383,129.

Total cases stand 8,034. 97 deaths have been registered, with two patients confirmed dead on Saturday evening.

From yesterday’s cases, 19 were family members of previously known cases, two were contacts of positive work colleagues, two were direct contacts with positive cases and one was imported.

Today’s cases are still being investigated.