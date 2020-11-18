Planning chair criticised by NGOs removed

Architect Simon Saliba has been removed from the planning commission dealing with permits in development zones, the government has announced.

Saliba, who chaired the commission, came under fire last summer when NGOs called for his removal after he censored an objector during an online planning session.

Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia has now appointed architect Claude Mallia to chair the commission. Mallia was already a member.

Stephania Baldacchino was also appointed a member of the same commission.

Saliba was shifted to the planning commission chaired by Elizabeth Ellul that deals with regularisation. Saliba will be a member of this commission, taking the place vacated by Baldacchino.

The changes come into effect tomorrow, 19 November.