Government to absorb Steward Healthcare workers – UHM

Government will be absorbing Steward Healthcare workers, paying them the same salary as others in the same grade.

The announcement was by union UHM, who described the breakthrough as a victory for those “who believe in the principle of equal pay for equal work.”

“This agreement represents a victory against precarious employment which in recent years resulted in Steward workers getting paid thousands less a year when compared to their Ministry of Health colleagues despite doing the exact same duties,” UHM CEO Josef Vella said.

Despite government paying more than €50 million a year, the company has not honoured certain aspects of the deal like capital investments in the health service such as the renovation of St. Luke’s and the construction of a new hospital in Gozo.

The union said that it started recruiting staff to work side by side with public service employees, albeit with inferior conditions.

“An analysis carried out by UĦM showed that over a period of four years certain workers had earned up to €6,800 less than their government colleagues despite doing the same job,” a statement read.

Despite the union’s appeals for government to intervene and stop precarious employment in State hospitals, no progress was made forcing UĦM to take industrial action.

“Ultimately, the union’s insistence and pressure paid off as government has agreed to absorb Steward Health Care workers and those who had been employed previously by VGH as well.”

These employees will be transferred to the books of the Foundation for Medical Services under the same conditions as the collective agreement enjoyed by those within the public service.