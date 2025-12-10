Murder suspect charged over armed robbery and bail breaches

Amo Frank Kwaku, a 29-year-old who is currently awaiting trial for the murder of 23-year-old Isaac Kwabena Kyere, has once again landed in the dock facing armed robbery and bail breach charges.

Kyere was stabbed several times and killed during a fight in Racecourse Street, Marsa. Kwaku had been granted bail in relation to the 2021 murder case.

On Wednesday, Kwaku reappeared in court and was charged with an armed robbery from the Together Convenience Store in Santa Venera.

He was also accused of illegally detaining a woman, slightly injuring her and for carrying a pointed instrument with no licence. He also stood accused of breaching two separate sets of bail conditions imposed on him, including when he was granted bail for the alleged murder.

In December 2024, Kwaku was out on bail but his rearrest was ordered after he slightly injured a police sergeant and a police constable, resisted arrest and disobeyed police orders.

Regarding this case, Kwaku was also granted bail against a deposit of €2,500, which he breached.

Kwaku stated in court that he works as a labourer and that he has no fixed address.

The validity of the arrest was not contested.

Kwaku pleaded guilty to the charges after being warned by the court of the consequences of his admission. In their submissions, the prosecution argued for an effective prison term, explaining that the applicable punishment ranged from a minimum of three years and seven months to a maximum of 15 years. They noted Kwaku’s cooperation with the police and recommended a sentence closer to the minimum, along with the revocation of his earlier bail.

The defence agreed.

Kwaku will be sentenced on 16 December.

Inspectors Lydon Zammit, Keith Rizzo and Ian Vella togethet with Attorney General lawyer Miryea Mifsud prosecuted. Kwaku was assisted by legal aid lawyer Martina Herrera. Magistrate Astrid May Grima presided over the arraignment.