Two COVID-19 deaths registered on Thursday
106 deaths have been registered since the pandemic started
Two people have died from COVID-19, the health ministry has announced.
The first death was a 75-year-old man who was confirmed positive on 2 November.
He died at the Good Samaritan Long-term Care Facility on Wednesday.
A 73-year-old man who was confirmed positive on 11 November was Thursday’s second death.
He died at Mater Dei Hospital.
Deaths have now reached 106.
140 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases to 2,155.
