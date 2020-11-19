menu
Two COVID-19 deaths registered on Thursday

106 deaths have been registered since the pandemic started

karl_azzopardi
19 November 2020, 6:21pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Two people have died from COVID-19, the health ministry has announced.

The first death was a 75-year-old man who was confirmed positive on 2 November.

He died at the Good Samaritan Long-term Care Facility on Wednesday.

A 73-year-old man who was confirmed positive on 11 November was Thursday’s second death.

He died at Mater Dei Hospital.

Deaths have now reached 106.

140 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases to 2,155.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
