Two COVID-19 deaths registered on Thursday

Two people have died from COVID-19, the health ministry has announced.

The first death was a 75-year-old man who was confirmed positive on 2 November.

He died at the Good Samaritan Long-term Care Facility on Wednesday.

A 73-year-old man who was confirmed positive on 11 November was Thursday’s second death.

He died at Mater Dei Hospital.

Deaths have now reached 106.

140 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases to 2,155.

READ ALSO: 140 new cases of coronavirus as active cases reach 2,155