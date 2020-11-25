menu

[LIVE] Oliver Friggieri given final farewell

Follow the funeral for Maltese literature giant Oliver Friggieri here at 2pm

25 November 2020, 1:18pm
by MaltaToday Staff
The funeral procession arrived at the University of Malta; where Oliver Friggieri was a lecturer for decades
The funeral of Oliver Friggieri takes place at 2pm at St. John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta, declared a day of mourning to salute the poet and writer.

The funeral mass will be celebrated by Archbishop Charles Scicluna. Friggieri passed away on 21 November. He was an intellectual, a poet, novelist, literary critic, and minor philosopher.

The government decided for a State-organised funeral in honour of Friggieri and his “extraordinary contribution” to the country.

The funeral procession left Mater Dei Hospital at 12:45pm to the University of Malta where Friggieri spent decades lecturing in the Department of Maltese, where he also served as head of department and professor of literature.

Chancellor David Attard, Rector Alfred Vella, and colleagues at the University of Malta giving their last farewell to Oliver Friggieri
From there, the funeral procession will proceed to his private residence in Fleur-de-Lys, and in front of the St Publius church in Floriana, Friggieri’s birthplace, where he will be greeted by the Floriana Local Council and the parish clergy.

After the funeral procession will proceed to St John’s Co-Cathedral. At the end of the mass, the funeral will continue in a strictly private form.

The government said that due to the pandemic, only those who receive an official invitation will be allowed to enter St John’s Co-Cathedral.

