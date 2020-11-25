menu

Free flu vaccine service to resume from Sunday

 Health Minister Chris Fearne says the next batch of seasonal influenza vaccines are expected to arrive on Wednesday evening and inoculations will re-start on Sunday

laura_calleja
25 November 2020, 2:59pm
by Laura Calleja
The second batch of flu vaccines will also be available for the rest of the public as government seeks the widest coverage possible to stave off the dual impact of seasonal influenza and COVID-19

The next batch of influenza vaccines is expected to start arriving on Wednesday evening, Health Minister Chris Fearne said.

Taking to social media, Fearne said the free flu vaccination service will resume at health centres from Sunday. This second batch of vaccines contains 100,000 shots.

Fearne said that for the first week, from 29 November to 2 December, the influenza vaccine will be available for persons over 55 and those with chronic illnesses. After which, the vaccine will be available to everyone. 

Fearne also said that on Saturday the remaining residents at elderly homes, who missed out during the first batch, will be vaccinated.

This batch of vaccines had to be available on 1 November for free distribution at government health centres, however, there was an unexplained delay.

The first batch of 100,000 seasonal influenza vaccines was administered last month to elderly people, young children and people with chronic conditions.

The health authorities have emphasised the importance this year of people taking the seasonal influenza vaccine to stave off the dual impact of ordinary flu and COVID-19 on the health system. Last year, 90,000 flu vaccines were administered throughout the whole influenza season.

The health authorities had previously told MaltaToday that a third batch of 50,000 influenza vaccines has been ordered and is expected to arrive later on during the influenza season.

