Economy ministry assisting workers laid off following NetEnt takeover

The Economy Ministry will be assisting workers affected by the organisational restructuring of Evolution Gaming following its acquisition of NetEnt.

Following the takeover, the company cut jobs and shut down its live casino studio in Qormi.

The restructuring has reportedly left hundreds jobless. Employees were on Tuesday morning sent home, while being told to expect an email from their employer with further instructions.

Noting the investment, and the laying off of employees, the ministry said that it has initiated discussions with the relevant entities in order to facilitate the transition of employees at risk of being laid off.

Employees who are laid off with immediate effect may register for employment through the Jobsplus dedicated portal.

A dedicated helpline has also been set up on 22201251 to assist affected persons.

Further arrangements have also been done for JobsPlus to offer a purposely set-up job matchmaking support service to the affected persons.

“JobsPlus officials are in touch with the company management to coordinate this service directly,” the ministry said.

Gaming Malta Foundation is also currently in talks with other gaming operators who have readily available job opportunities that could be suitable for affected employees.

Evolution submitted its all-share bid to acquire NetEnt in June, valuing the company at SEK19.6bn, with the bid subject to necessary approvals, including competition clearances.

The company secured approval from the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority in late September, and obtained the approval of the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority on 16 November.

The settlement was declared unconditional on 23 November and entered into effect yesterday.