Underwater camera lets you see fish from your living room

Through the inauguration of the first CCTV camera installed locally, people can now watch a live stream from within one of the Malta National Aquarium’s tanks.

The project, led by Prof. Alan Deidun from the University of Malta’s Department of Geoscience and in collaboration with Dr Adam Gauci, is aimed at increasing awareness about the sea among the community.

The initial plan of the project was to have the camera installed in a specified location off Qawra point, but disruptions due to COVID-19 delayed the project to next summer.

Despite the hurdle, through agreement with the aquarium, the camera was installed in a tank with local species.

Speaking to MaltaToday, Alan Deidun said the project aims to increase marine awareness among people.

“Few realize that Malta is one-part land to 14 parts sea, yet simple knowledge and knowhow about the sea is continuing to decrease as time goes by,” he said.

He said the Qawra Point location, where the camera will be installed next June, has been chosen for its biodiversity.

“It will not just be showing sand or a seabed, but will be exhibiting different fish and fauna which inhabit the area,” Deidun said.

The installation of the underwater CCTV camera is just one of an array of upcoming ocean literacy promotion initiatives that the same research team is planning for the coming years.

The project is part of the EU-funded HARMONY Italia-Malta project, which aims to protect marine biodiversity in the Italo-Maltese cross-border area.

Given the underwater CCTV camera installation is still at a testing phase, live streaming might be interrupted sporadically during the first weeks of operation.