GWU launches industrial dispute against NetEnt and Evolution Gaming Group

The General Workers’ Union has declared an industrial dispute with NetEnt and Evolution Gaming Group after a company takeover left hundreds jobless.

As the basis for the dispute, the union argues that the dispute is necessary as the companies failed to consult them prior to the redundancies.

GWU said that the companies refused to provide the union with a written statement detailing information relevant to the redundancies, specifically the reasons for redundancies, the number of employees to be made redundant, the criteria for the selection of employees to be made redundant, and any details regarding redundancy payments.

GWU further hold that the companies are in wholesale breach of the Collective Redundancies Regulations and Transfer of Business Regulations.

“The Companies are reportedly planning to lay off over 300 employees, with no effort being made to avoid redundancies, and by engaging in anti-union tactics.”

Earlier this week the Economy Ministry announced that it will be assisting workers affected by the organisational restructuring of Evolution Gaming following its acquisition of NetEnt, with Josplus setting up a job matchmaking service for laid-off employees.

Those affected can make use of a dedicated helpline set up on 22201251 for further assistance.

