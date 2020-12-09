menu

COVID-19 victims reach 160 as three elderly people succumb to virus

Three elderly people who tested positive for coronavirus two weeks ago have died, the Health Ministry says

kurt_sansone
9 December 2020, 11:50am
by Kurt Sansone
The three elderly people died at Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday
Three elderly people who tested positive for COVID-19 died yesterday at Mater Dei Hospital, bringing the total number of deaths to 160.

The Health Ministry said two men aged 83 and 90, who tested positive for COVID-19 on 24 November, died yesterday at Mater Dei Hospital.

The third case involved a 90-year-old woman, who was diagnosed with coronavirus on 23 November. She died at Mater Dei Hospital yesterday.

The Health Ministry expressed its condolences to relatives as it called on people to continue following safety guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.

