COVID: 52 new cases, three deaths registered on Sunday

52 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Sunday, the health ministry has announced.

2,659 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 464,429.

Three new deaths were also recorded on Sunday, with the first death being a 68-year-old man who was confirmed positive on 1 December. He died yesterday at Mater Dei Hospital.

The second death was a 78-year-old man who was confirmed positive on the 28 November, and also died yesterday at Mater Dei Hospital.

The last death was an 87-year-old woman who was confirmed positive on the 30 November, and died yesterday at Mater Dei.

Total deaths now number 169.

90 recoveries were registered on Sunday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 9,169.

Active cases stand at 1,815, while the total number of cases stands at 11,153.

While today’s cases are still being investigated, from yesterday’s cases, 26 were family members of previously known cases, 19 were contacts of positive work colleagues, 14 were from direct contact with other positive persons and four were from social gatherings.